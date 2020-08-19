Olympique Lyon will take on Bayern Munich in the second semi-final of UEFA Champions League 2019-20 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade Stadium on August 19, 2020 (late Wednesday night). It is a David vs Goliath clash but the French side have made a habit of defeating European giants as they have already got the better of Juventus and Manchester City in the tournament and will be looking to beat yet another footballing heavyweight. Lyon vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online.

Bayern Munich are hoping to reach the UCL final for the first time since 2013 when they won the competition to complete historic trouble in the club’s history. With domestic league and cup already in the bag, the Bundesliga side will be hoping to win the continental title as well and complete yet another European treble. Bayern Munich Shuts Down a Troll Who Predicts German Club's 2-8 Loss Against Lyon in Champions League 2019-20 Semi-Finals.

Meanwhile, Lyon, who have reached their first semi-final since 2009-10 season, will be hoping to reach the finals of the competition for the first time in their history. Lyon boss Rudi Garcia is looking to become just the second French manager to lead a French team into a UCL final. So as both teams look to book a place against PSG in the finals, here are some of the key players who could impact the game.

Robert Lewandowski

The Polish international is having a great season and will be hoping to end it on a high with a Champions League winner’s medal. He has scored 14 goals in the competition and is just three games behind Cristiano Ronald’s record of 17, which he will look to break.

Thomas Muller

The German has been the main crater for the Bavarian side this season with a total of 26 assists to his name. He will once again be key to link midfield to attack and his ability to find spaces will be crucial to getting behind the Lyon defence.

Moussa Dembele

The Frenchman broke his duck in the Champions League this season last time around when scored twice against Manchester City to dump the English side out of the competition. He is expected to start from the bench but his impact as a substitute will be a key factor in determining the result of the game.

Houssem Aouar

The young Frenchman has been brilliant for Lyon this season in the Champions League. The 22-year-old has given six assists this seas in the competition and his ability to break opposition defences will be important if Lyon are to get an unlikely win.

