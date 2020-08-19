Bayern Munich is breathing fire not only on the field but also on social media. Here is a netizen who had predicted a terrible scoreline only to get slammed by the German giants. After hammering Barcelona by 8-2 in the round of eight Bayern Munich now heads on to the semi-finals where they will be locking horns against Lyon in Portugal. Bayern Munich will be playing against Lyon at 12.30 am IST. Ahead of the much-awaited game, the official handle of the team kept their Twitter feed buzzing as they are all pepped up for the match. Thomas Muller Says Bayern Munich’s 8–2 Win Over Barcelona ‘Better’ Than Germany’s 7–1 Victory vs Brazil in FIFA 2014 World Cup.

Thus in one of the tweets, they asked the fans to predict the scores for today. Here was one netizen predicted an 8-2 loss of the German Giants. This surely did not go down well with the team and they shut the troll and asked the Internet user to not be ridiculous. Check out the tweet below:

8-2? In a Champions League knockout game? Don't be ridiculous! 🤯 https://t.co/p0377nUEhn — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 19, 2020

This is the 12th time that Bayern Munich has appeared in the semi-finals of the Champions League. This is the ninth time that the two teams are locking horns with each other. The last time the two met each other in the Champions League 2009-10 semi-finals the Germans walked away with the last laugh as they won the game on an aggregate of 4-0. At the moment the German giants look unstoppable and even the betting sites have put their money on Bayern Munich.

