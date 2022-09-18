Paris Saint Germain will be looking to continue their undefeated start to the season as they travel to Lyon in one of the biggest games in France in the latest Ligue 1 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon on September 18, 2022 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Lionel Messi Trains With Neymar and Other PSG Players Ahead of Lyon Match in Ligue 1 (See Pics).

Paris Saint Germain have been brilliant at the start of the season and sit at the top of the league table with 19 points. But have two teams level with them and will be aiming to pull away in the Championship race. Meanwhile, Lyon are fifth and will be aiming to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats.

When is Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match will be played at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon. The game will be held on September 19, 2022 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 match live on Viacom18 channels since it is the official broadcaster for the Ligue 1 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sports18 SD/HD channels to catch live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Lyon vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Lyon vs PSG match on the Voot Select app.

