Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stellar goal-scoring form for the Portugal national football team of late and showcased his skills during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against the Armenian national football team, scoring a brace, helping his side claim a comfortable 5-0 victory. The 40-year-old displayed no signs of ageing in the contest and ended up scoring two goals, coming in the 21st and 46th minutes. Ronaldo’s first goal came off a cut-back pass, while his second goal was sensational, as the star footballer slammed a long-range volley into the back of the net, to hit his 140th international goal. Fans can check out Cristiano Ronaldo's brace below. Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates His Goal to Diogo Jota With Touching Celebration During Armenia vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match (See Pic).

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores a Brace For Portugal

