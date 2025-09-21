La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Atletico Madrid have made a poor start to the 2025/26 season with the team languishing at 13th in the La Liga points table while also losing their first Champions League game at the hands of Liverpool recently. Diego Simeone is a man under duress and he will need to find a way to turn around their fortunes against Mallorca this evening. Against Liverpool in their last match, the Spanish side did create chances but failed to bury those which ultimately proved to be costly. Opponents Mallorca on the other hand are in the relegation zone with three losses out of four matches already. They need to show some grit and positivity if they are to win here. Mallorca versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the FanCode app from, 7:45 PM IST. UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Benfica Hold Fenerbahce to Goalless Draw, Bodo/Glimt Win Against Sturm Graz in UCL Qualifying Play-Offs.

Marash Kumbulla and Javi Llabres are the players undergoing late fitness tests to determine their availability for Mallorca. Vedat Muriqi and Mateo Joseph will lead the attack for the hosts in a 4-4-2 formation. Samu Costa and Manu Morlanes will form the double pivot in central midfield with Sergi Darder and Pablo Torre on the wings.

Atletico Madrid could once again be without talisman Julian Alvarez while Alex Baena, Jose Gimenez, and Thiago Almada are certainly be out. Alexander Sorloth and Antoine Griezmann will be deployed in the final third with Koke and Pablo Barrios battling it out in central midfield for the visitors.

Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 Match Details

Match Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid Date Sunday, September 21 Time 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Mallorca Son Moix Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Mallorca will host Atletico Madrid in matchweek 5 of La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, September 21. The Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid match is set to be played at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, and it will start at 7:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid La Liga online viewing options. Luca Aluisi Dies: 30-Year-Old Italian Footballer Passes Away in Front of His Mother Before Training Session With New Club.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option for watching La Liga 2025-26 matches. FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India, and fans can watch the Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass that is worth Rs 499. Mallorca will struggle to break down Atletico Madrid and the visitors should secure an easy win here.

