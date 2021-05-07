Manchester City are reportedly plotting a 30 million pounds move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. The Mali international joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Lille in 2018 for 15 million pounds and has been a huge success for the Seagulls. His command at the heart of the Brighton midfield have drawn interest from several top clubs in the Premier League and also in Europe. Pep Guardiola wants to replace the ageing Fernandinho with Bissouma. City were also interested in West Ham’s Declan Rice but have been left frustrated by the club’s refusal to lower their 90 million pounds transfer fee demand. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Update: Borussia Dortmund Lower Price Tag for England Winger Amid Manchester United Links.

Fernandinho, 36, is in the final season of his contract but is yet to sign an extension. There have been growing concerns over Fernandinho’s injury troubles. It is also uncertain if the Brazilian will leave the club or agree to the one-year extension City have offered him. Amid the doubts over Fernandinho’s future, City are keen to sign a midfielder this summer. What's Next For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta As Season Reaches New Low Following European Exit?

According to a report from Daily Star, Guardiola sees Bissouma as the perfect replacement for the ageing Fernandinho. The report also mentions that Guardiola is also a big fan of Declan Rice but is not ready to get into a bidding war with Chelsea, who along with Manchester United, are also eyeing the England international.

Bissouma joined Brighton for 15 million Pounds from Lille four seasons ago and has already turned into one of Graham Potter’s key players. Apart from City, Everton, Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are also linked with the 24-year-old central midfielder. Brighton are reportedly ready to sell Bissouma for any price above 30 million pounds this summer.

