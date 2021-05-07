Jadon Sancho will be allowed to leave this summer if Borussia Dortmund receive a bid of around 78 million Pounds, the Bundesliga club’s sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed. Sancho was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer but the Premier League club failed to negotiate a deal with Dortmund, who had set a 120 million Euros price tag on the England international. But Dortmund, who are fifth in the Bundesliga 2020-21 points table, have reportedly lowered their asking price and will allow Sancho to leave ‘under certain conditions.’ What's Next For Arsenal and Mikel Arteta As Season Reaches New Low Following European Exit?

According to reports, Sancho has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place with Dortmund that allows him to leave the club under the right circumstances. “We already had a gentleman's agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions," Zorc told ARD. "He's been with us for a few years. But there is no such agreement with Erling." Eden Hazard Issues Apology To Real Madrid Fans After Facing Backlash For Interaction With Chelsea Players.

Last season Dortmund had slapped a 120 million Pounds price tag on Sancho leading to several clubs withdrawing their interest in the player. United, who were the only club tipped to make a bid in the 21-year-old failed to reach an agreement with Dortmund despite offering up to 90 million pounds plus add-ons. But this year the story is different with Dortmund ready to sell Sancho for a lower price after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bundesliga club have not set any official price tag on Sancho but are ready to allow the player to leave for a price around 78m-80m pounds. Sancho’s many suitors have, however, cooled their interest mainly due to COVID-19 affecting their finances as well as the huge money involved. But Sancho and Dortmund expect United to return with a bid this summer after the disappointment last term. But doubts remain if United will make another bid after the humiliation Dortmund handed to them in the market last summer.

