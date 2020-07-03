Newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool took on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and things did not go as the expectation of the fans who thought that the Reds would continue with their winning momentum. But sadly just after receiving a guard of honour from the hosts, team Manchester City put up an attacking face only to tatter the defence line-up of Liverpool and win the game 4-0. Now, this surely did not go down well with the fans and they trolled the newly crowned champs for putting up a dismayed performance. Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League Match Result: Manchester City Secure Emphatic 4-0 Win over Liverpool.

Talking about the match, Pep Guardiola’s men were on a destruction mode since the start of the match. First, it was Kevin De Bruyne who converted a penalty into a goal. Exactly 10 minutes later Raheem Sterling netted another goal and put the team on 2-0. At the 45th minute Phil Foden chipped in with another goal and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain added to the woes by scoring an own goal. Now, check out the tweets by fans poking fun at the Reds.

One minute they are honoring you, the next 90 minute they are humiliating you. Champions or not. Absolutely shocking performance. #MCILIV — 🚫 Nein zu Rassismus 🚫 (@DevotedTroubler) July 2, 2020

Overrated

HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA LIVARPOOL BUNCH OF FRAUDS HOW DID THIS TEAM WIN THE LEAGUE HAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA LIVARPOOL BUNCH OF OVERRATED FARMERS HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — brendan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@ReissNxIson) July 2, 2020

Man City vs Liverpool

A summary of man city vs liverpool pic.twitter.com/enV5qwMlNP — Movalex (@DuplexMovalex) July 2, 2020

Another one

Beating man city isn't for everyone 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/cWw1dsQ1QY — Bau (@Bau_CFC) July 2, 2020

Unacceptable

wtf unacceptable performance by a team callling itself champions. TF Is this? — Djimsity (@Lewanjoski) July 2, 2020

Guard of honour

Here’s your guard of honour pic.twitter.com/5LBQbCmtsi — Congrats LFC* (@ManCityKD) July 2, 2020

After the match, Jurgen Klopp defended the attitude of his players and said, "If you want to lead this story in the direction that we we're not focused, then do it," Klopp said. "I liked my teams' attitude - I saw a brilliant attitude - I saw boys who were fighting with all they have. Liverpool will next face Aston Villa on July 5, 2020.

