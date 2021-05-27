Manchester City and Chelsea will be locking horns with each other in the finals of the Champions League 2020-21 on Sunday. Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, the match has been shifted to Portugal and the stadium will allow only 6,000 fans in the stadium. The tickets got sold out in a jiffy. As per the latest reports by BBC, about 800 tickets were sent back for various reasons and one of them was the ticket prices. No sooner the news emerged on social media, City fans took a jibe at Chelsea for the same and they trolled brutally. Champions League 2021 Final Match Between Manchester City and Chelsea Will Reportedly Take Place in Portugal.

So the ticket prices are divided into a couple of categories. One was priced at £154.50 and the other at £386.50. According to Simon Stone of the BBC, Chelsea has had to send back just over 800 tickets for Saturday's Champions League final clash against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Porto, Portugal. Needless to say that the fans have been taking a jibe at Chelsea followers. Most of them reminded Chelsea of the old taunt which said Man City has no fans and asked if this was really the case.

we sold out, and have taken the majority of uefa’s tickets. yet we are the one with no fans 🤭 — mcfcsam (@mcfcsamm) May 26, 2021

Won’t hear about it because it’s not city tho lmao — 🇧🇼 (@sunshiiiyyyneee) May 26, 2021

Loooooool and I thought “City doesn’t have fans” — WiselessAsper🇩🇰 (@mohamedamiin2) May 26, 2021

CHELSEA COULDNT SELL OUT IM CRYING — Jack 🇦🇷👑 (@AgueroProp) May 26, 2021

Both Chelsea and Manchestser City are both sweating it out ahead of the finals. The last time the two teams mets each other in EPL 2020-21, Chelsea walked away with a win.

