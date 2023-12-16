Manchester City will be looking to close the gap at the top of the points table when they take on Crystal Palace at home this evening. After a four-game winless run, the defending champions managed to defeat Luton Town last weekend although their performance was not up to the mark. This was followed by another win in Europe which seems to have stabilised the form a bit. Pep Guardiola is a master when it comes to seeing his teams strike a series of victories in crucial juncture and he will be hoping for the same this campaign. Opponents Crystal Palace have lost four out of their last five games and are now languishing at 15th. They need positive results quickly else they could well find themselves in the relegation battle. Manchester City versus Crystal Palace will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Harry Maguire Set To Miss Manchester United’s Game Against Liverpool Due to Injury.

Manchester City are still without their talisman Kevin de Bruyne, as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Erling Haaland has been ruled out of the clash with a stress fracture with Julian Alvarez leading the attack. Jack Grealish and Phil Foden will occupy the spot on the wings with Rodri at the base of midfield. Mateo Kovacic gets a game in with Manchester City opting for a fluid 4-3-3 formation.

Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze, and Odsonne Edouard are the players missing for Crystal Palace due to fitness problems. Jean-Philippe Mateta will lead the attack for Crystal Palace with Jeffery Schlupp behind him as the playmaker. Chris Richards and Will Hughes at the base of midfield have their task cut as they look to shield the backline. Michael Olise will shoulder the bulk of the attacking responsibility from the left wing. Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Cleared of Misconduct Charge After His Angry Comments About Premier League Officiating.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match Date Time and Venue

Manchester City will face Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 16. The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it starts at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League 2023-24 Football Match

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

Live Streaming of Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Crystal Palace football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City have enough quality about their game to secure an easy win.

