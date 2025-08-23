The Premier League 2025-26 has commenced in the first game week fans saw the most of the title contenders start their season on a positive note. Manchester City secured a dominant 4-0 win over Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur, under their new coach Thomas Frank, registered a 3-0 win against Burnley. The last match against Wolves was relieving for Pep Guardiola as Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, their two new signings made their mark in the game and scored two goals. But the icing on the cake was Erling Haaland starting his season with a brace. His confidence and goal-scoring ability will play a key role for Guardiola's side this season. Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot Confirms Netherlands Defender Jeremie Frimpong Ruled Out Until After September International Break.

Thomas Frank has taken the project of Tottenham Hotspur after they broke their trophy drought last season. Heung-Min Son has left the club for MLS after ten years and Spurs are moving on a new pathway. They have signed players like Mohammad Kudus and Mathys Tel, although they missed out on Eberechi Eze recently. Tottenham Hotspur gave a strong fight to PSG in the UEFA Super Cup but missed out narrowly. They have started their season with a win in last matchweek but will have to climb a steep cliff to defeat Man City. Fans eager to find out the lineups that will be fielded by both coaches in the Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26 match, will get the entire information here.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2025-26 Match Predicted Lineups

Mateo Kovacic, Kalvin Phillips, Savinho, Josko Gvardiol and Marcus Bettinelli are out for Manchester City due to injury which will make Pep Guardiola reconsider his combination. Rodri, Phil Foden and Ederson are fit and the latter will in all likelihood replace James Trafford in the lineup. Rayan Ait-Nouri will continue at left-back while Guardiola has to make a choince between Matheus Nunes and Rico Lewis.

As for Tottenham, James Maddison , who scored twice for Spurs in the 4-0 win at the Etihad last season, is out with an ACL injury. Radu Dragusin, Dejan Kulusevski, Bryan Gil, Manor Solomon and Kota Takai are all sidelined due to injury. Destiny Udogie is in a better condition and might be available while Yves Bissouma continue to stay out. Kevin Danso is likely to start with Frank shifting to a three-back formation while Rodrigo Bentancur is likely to return to midfield. Manchester City's Manuel Akanji Denies Fabrizio Romano's Report of His Transfer Move to Galatasaray, Writes 'Don't Know Anything About That'.

Manchester City Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Matheus Nunes, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Oscar Bobb, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Lineup (5-3-2): Guglielmo Vicario, Kevin Danso, Christian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence, Pedro Porro, Rodrigo Bentancur, Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr, Richarlison, Mohammad Kudus.

