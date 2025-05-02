Manchester City will face Wolves in the next match of the Premier League 2024-25 season. The City vs Wolves match will be hosted at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, May 3. The much-awaited contest will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola's Manchester City has booked their place in the FA Cup final, securing their sixth win in seven matches against Nottingham Forest. With silverware and a Champions League place at stake, City will hope to end their campaign on a high note. Chicago Fire Leading MLS Race To Sign Manchester City Star Kevin De Bruyne: Reports.

Meanwhile, Wolves arrived at the Etihad in fine form. The side has won six consecutive Premier League games and will look to continue their impressive run when they face Manchester City in an away contest on Saturday. Wolves were positioned at 19th in the points table when Vitor Pereira arrived in December. Since his arrival, Wolves are now ranked 13th and are 20 points ahead of the relegation places.

Manchester City vs Wolves Lineups English Premier League 2024-25 Match

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola delivered positive news on Rodri this week. The midfielder returned to training. Rodri has been sidelined since September due to an ACL injury. It is expected that Guardiola will take a careful approach with Rodri eyeing his much-awaited return. Erling Haaland is not yet ready to play after he suffered an ankle injury. However, the Norwegian returned to training this week.

The attacking options of Wolves were boosted since the return of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hwang Hee-chan, who returned to the bench last week. Sasa Kalajdzic, Enso Gonzalez and Yerson Mosquera are likely to miss the match against Manchester City. Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League 2024–25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Manchester City Predicted Playing XI: Ortega, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Silva, Kovacic, Gundogan, Doku, De Bruyne, Marmoush.

Wolves predicted XI: Sa, Bueno, Agbadou, Toti, Semedo, Andre, Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Munetsi, Cunha, Strand Larsen.

