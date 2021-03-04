Manchester United faced a disappointing draw against Crystal Palace in EPL 2021. The match was held at the Selhurst Park Stadium in the backyard of Crystal Palace. This was their ninth draw in the season and thus the fans of the Red Devils were quite agitated with the match result and thus they trended #OleOut on social media. The fans feel that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been responsible for the poor performances of Manchester United. Talking about the game, United dominated the possession with 63 per cent whereas the rest was handled by the hosts. United made 600 passes and 353 passes were made by Crystal Palace. Bruno Fernandes, Other Manchester United Players May Be Stopped From Travelling for National Duty if Quarantine Is Required, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United had 11 shots on target out of which one of them ended up being on target. Whereas, Crystal Palace took eight shots out of which a couple of them ended up being on target. The Red Devils had a passing accuracy of 86 per cent whereas, the hosts had 78 per cent passing accuracy. Now let's have a look at the reactions by the netizens below:

Reactions:

Ight I'm done!!! I'm actually being for real now!!!!#OleOut pic.twitter.com/RulU56N0En

— Luis FC 🔰| BLM 🇵🇹🇦🇴 (@utd_luis00) March 3, 2021

Another one

Seventh time

United fans are #OleOut for the 7th time this season pic.twitter.com/oa9QkcyqAE — 🗼 (@UsmanIfc) March 3, 2021

Ole out

Last one

Manchester United is placed on number two of the EPL 2020-21 points table with 51 points in their kitty. Whereas Manchester City still leads the table with 65 points.

