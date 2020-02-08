Manchester United File Complaint Against ‘The Sun’ Over Ed Woodward House-Attack Coverage

Ed Woodward (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Manchester United announced on February 8, 2020 (Friday) in an official statement that they have issued a complaint against 'The Sun' newspaper over the coverage of the attack on the house of Vice-chairman Ed Woodward last month. The record English champions have reported the newspaper to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) on how they dealt with the attack on January 28, 2020. Ed Woodward’s house in Cheshire was targeted by a group of ultras as flares were thrown onto the property and Graffiti was spray-painted on the front gate and the intercom. Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Loses His Cool.

In the statement released by the club, United believe that The Sun received prior notice of the attack and have accused a journalist from the publication of being present to cover the incident when it took place. The club’s statement read ‘Manchester United has made a formal complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) regarding The Sun newspaper and its coverage of the attack on the house of Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward.’ ‘The Club believes that The Sun newspaper had received advance notice of the intended attack, which included criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present as it happened. The quality of the images accompanying the story indicate that a photographer was also present.’ The statement read further.

In response to this Sun said that they will be happy to co-operate with the club for any required inquiry. The newspaper admitted they had a reporter present at that time but insisted that they did nothing wrong as the publication said it ‘vigorously’ defends its right to report and the article had made it velar that the behaviour was criminal and unacceptable.

Threatening chants were directed towards the United’s vice-chairman during their 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round of FA Cup. Woodward has been blamed by the fans for their poor form on the football pitch since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson with the current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also coming under the firing line.