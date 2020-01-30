Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Loses His Cool, Berates Jesse Lingard During Derby Clash in EFL Cup 2019-20 (Watch Video)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Photo Credits: Getty images)

Manchester United were brilliant in their match against Manchester City in the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2019-20 semi-finals. United won the game 1-0 courtesy of a Nemanja Matic wonder-goal but the scoreline wasn’t enough for them to book a place in the finals which will take place in March 2020. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy with his side’s display in the end but the Norwegian was not thrilled with midfielder Jesse Lingard’s performance and could be seen berating him during the game. Man City 0–1 Man United, EFL Cup 2019–20 Semi-Final Result: United Win Manchester Derby, City Advance to Carabao Cup Final on 3–2 Aggregate.

Manchester United manager was visibly angry at English midfielder Jesse Lingard around the hour mark of the Manchester Derby as he could be seen shouting at the 27-year-old. Lingard has been under a lot of criticism from fans because of his poor performances and except winning a free-kick which led to the goal, the Englishman had a poor display. Solskjaer could be seen shouting at Lingard minutes before he was subbed off. The Englishman gave the ball away in City’s half while trying to find team-mate Fred and City used this moment to move up the pitch. Raheem Sterling went one-on-one with David de Gea and slotted the ball past the Spaniard but United defenders cleared the ball-off the line, keeping their lead intact. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Bruno Fernandes on His Way to Old Trafford for Medical Ahead of Potential Move.

Watch Video

"Lose the ball one more time and you're fuc*ing off" pic.twitter.com/xFnAT2wqRU — Pogbaology (@Pogbaology) January 29, 2020

Solskjaer Consoles Lingard

⚽️ Manchester City vs Manchester United | Messi Lingard off and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comforts him after shouting at him for losing the damn ball at dangerous areas. #MCIMUN pic.twitter.com/CNW5genY7W — D9INE (@D9INE_NEXUS_F1) January 29, 2020

This was the first time since 1956-57 season that United have won twice away at Manchester, with the first victory coming back in December 2019. United’s next match will be against Wolves in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if Ole Solskjaer starts Jesse Lingard or will the midfielder spend another game on the bench.