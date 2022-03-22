Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in signing Richarlison this summer. The Everton striker is likely to make a move to Old Trafford, considering the fact that his club are battling out to stay alive in the Premier League next season. Richarlison would be a good addition to United's attack, which has found it difficult to score goals consistently this season. Given the fact that Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen on heading towards an exit, Richarlison would fit in perfectly in that role. Louis Van Gaal, Netherlands Manager, Slams FIFA for Picking Qatar As World Cup 2022 Hosts, Calls Decision, ‘Ridiculous, Bull****’

According to a Goal.com report, the Brazil winger is a reported target for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window next season. Manchester United have had goalscoring woes this season and barring Cristiano Ronaldo's efforts, they don't have much to show for. Their season went from bad to worse with them being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford with Renan Lodi scoring the only goal in the game.

Apart from Cavani, there are also uncertainties over the futures of Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo. Rashford earlier had expressed displeasure at lack of playing time and has a possibility of leaving the club. Should United fail to qualify for the Champions League after another trophy-less season, Ronaldo could also make a move out of the club.

With Everton hovering over the relegation zone in Premier League, rumours of Richarlison joining Manchester United have gained more heat. But it remains to be seen how the Red Devils are lining up their transfer plans after a thoroughly disappointing season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2022 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).