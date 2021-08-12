Manchester United made a number of improvements last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, finishing second in the Premier League and reaching the finals of the UEFA Europa League. However, the record English champions failed to win any major trophies, but this season are looking to change that and have made a number of high-profile signings and manager Solskjaer is not ruling out any further reinforcements by the end of the transfer window. Nemanja Matic Looking at Manchester United 'finally Win Something'.

The Red Devils have already secured the signings of English winger Jadon Sancho and French World Cup winning defender Raphael Varane. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ‘very happy' with the business done so far but is ready for any further ‘surprises’ that may materialise in the transfer window before the August 31 deadline. Jadon Sancho Unveiled as a Manchester United Player.

‘You never know what's going to happen in football. Of course, we have still got one hopefully coming in [Varane] and any surprises, anything can happen, we have got to be ready. But I'm very happy with what we've done so far.’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

Manchester United are once again aiming to regain their status as one of the elites in world football and compete for silverware on multiple fronts and the manager is confident that the new signings and the current squad at his disposal are capable of achieving just that.

‘I've seen progress; progress in the coaching staff, playing staff, in the club and how we run things, but we haven't won anything yet. That is what we are here for at Manchester United. I'm used to winning,’ the United boss said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 10:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).