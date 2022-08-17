Manchester United are reportedly planning a move for Casemiro. As the deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus seems to get more difficult with the Frenchman demanding high wages, the Red Devils have reportedly turned their attention to Real Madrid and specifically on Casemiro, who has emerged as a surprise target for them this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Says He Will Reveal Truth About Manchester United Future, Blasts Media for Spreading Lies

Manchester United have been linked with a host of players this summer--starting from Frenkie de Jong to Alvaro Morata but according to Marca, the club chiefs are reportedly in Madrid to discuss a potential move for the Brazilian midfielder. The report from Marca further claims that United are yet to launch a bid for the player. It is learnt that Manchester United still want to sign a centre-forward first, given their goalscoring concerns this season after two consecutive defeats in the Premier League, which has seen them drop down to the bottom of the points table.

Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was Casemiro's teammate at Real Madrid, stated that he will reveal his Manchester United future soon and also slammed the media for spreading lies about his position at the club.

