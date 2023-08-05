After suffering successive defeats in the previous games, Manchester United have finally returned to winning ways as they beat French club, RC Lens, 3-1 in a pre-season club friendly match on August 5, 2023, Saturday. Lens opened the scoring first when Florian Sotoca produced a sensational goal to help Lens take the lead. United were quick to take lead in the game as Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro scored goals under seven minutes to help their side attain a two-goal lead.

Manchester United Trounce RC Lens

A winning return to Old Trafford! ✅#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2023

