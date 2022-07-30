Manchester United had a strong pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia and with just a week to go for the English Premier League season, the Red Devils play Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in Oslo. Erik ten Haag has enthused a newfound rhythm in the squad but the draw against Aston Villa in their last match showcased their age-old problems with their midfield again. The whole Cristiano Ronaldo saga has dominated the headlines this week for the club and there is no clarity on his situation still. Opponents Atletico Madrid had defeated Manchester United in the Champions League last season and will be eager to get the better of them once again. Manchester United versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on MUTV from 5:15 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Manchester United Return in Friendly vs Rayo Vallecano Writes, ‘Sunday the King Plays’ on Fan’s IG Post Amid Transfer Rumours

Lisandro Martinez, probably Manchester United's marquee signing of the summer, is likely to start in the heart of defence while Tyrell Malacia is also set to be part of starting eleven. Christian Eriksen and Fred will be the two conventional central midfielders with Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker. Cristiano Ronaldo has not trained much with the squad which means Anthony Martial will continue to lead the attack, where he has done well.

Joao Felix is back in training after recovering from an injury and is all set to start for Atletico Madrid. Antoine Griezmann had been offered to PSG on loan but that deal could not go through and the Frenchman is expected to start as well. Rodrigo de Paul and Thomas Lemar in midfield make up for a powerful pair and United will need to be wary of the threat they carry.

When is Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid friendly clash will be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway on July 30, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 05:15 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans can however, watch this match live on the MUFC official app. The official of Manchester United would provide live streaming of this game for fans in India. Manchester United look like a team full of confidence at the moment and should win this tie.

