EPL Live Streaming Online in India: Manchester United will be looking to go third in the English Premier League when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford. With Chelsea and Leicester City dropping crucial points, in form Red Devils are eager to capitalise on it. Before the COVID-19 break, Manchester United looked down and out with their gameplay taking a huge beating. But ever since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and return of key players like Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, the Red Devils have been unstoppable. 12th placed Southampton can be a bit of a stumbling block for any side, and hence Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want his side to be fully focussed on the task. MUN vs SOU Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Manchester United vs Southampton Football Match.

Manchester United have a settled playing eleven at the moment, and there is rarely any chance for squad players to break into the starting eleven. Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic add stability in the middle of the park, leaving the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford to run riot in the forward areas. Anthony Martial’s hold up play has been immaculate and often creates space for the attacking players to push forward. Mason Greenwood’s goal-scoring exploits is another positive for Manchester United this season, and the young winger is pushing for an England berth.

Jannik Vestergaard will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for Southampton while the likes of Sofiane Boufal, Yan Valery and Moussa Djenepo are all out. Danny Ings and Shane Long make up for a formidable strike pair, and United need to mark them closely. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to return to the Southampton midfield following a rest against Everton. Manchester United Becomes First Team in Premier League to Win 4 Consecutive Games by 3 or More Goals.

When is Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time Venue Details

Manchester United vs Southampton match will take place on July 14, 2020 (Monday mid-night). The football match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Manchester United vs Southampton on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2019-20 in India. Fans can follow the Manchester United vs Southampton match live by tuning into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester United vs Southampton, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of Manchester United vs Southampton will also be available on online platforms. Fans can live stream the Manchester United vs Southampton match on Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Manchester United determination to be in the UEFA Champions League next season should see them earn all three points against Southampton.

