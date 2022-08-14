Manchester United are reportedly set to compete with Liverpool and PSG for Marcelo Brozovic. According to Manchester United Evening News, the Red Devils have joined the race to sign the prolific midfielder this summer amidst crisis in the Premier League 2022-23. United have been connected with plenty of players such as Frenkie de Jong, Antony and Raphinha in this transfer window as they look to build a formidable squad under Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford. After signing Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, it looks like the Red Devils could go all the way to land Brozovic this summer. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Dutch Player Tells Barcelona Teammates He Is Likely To Join Manchester United This Summer

Brozovic has recently agreed to a four-year deal with his current club Inter Milan following a great season last year. However, according to Italian media reports, the Croatian has been linked with several elite clubs for a move away from Serie A this season. Liverpool were the front runners in securing a positive talk with the player's entourage with their star midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain currently sidelined with injury. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also showed interest in the player as they are in hunt of a versatile midfielder.

According to Manchester United Evening News, Manchester United have joined the race of signing Brozovic and will rival PSG and Liverpool in their pursuit. Many are of the view, the Red Devils would turn their attention to the Inter Milan playmaker after their failure in getting Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona this summer. The Croatian scored 28 goals while assisting 37 times for Inter. It is understood that the player could be of worth around $50 million. However, it remains to be seen who emerge victorious in the race to signing Brozovic among Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool.

