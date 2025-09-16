UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The powerhouse of European football, Real Madrid, will start their Champions League campaign with a home game against French side Marseille. The Los Blancos had a poor last season both domestically and in Europe and that ultimately led to the departure of manager Carlo Ancelotti. Under new boss Xabi Alonso, the team is top of the La Liga standings with four wins out of four and the former Real Madrid midfielder will want his team to start the new competition on the front foot. Marseille have not been consistent enough so far in Ligue 1, with two wins and two defeats to their credit. They will need to battle hard to come away with a positive result here. Real Madrid versus Marseille will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 12:30 AM IST. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga are back training for Real Madrid and could play a part in this game. Kylian Mbappe will lead the attack with Vinicius Jr and Franco Mastantuono as the two pacey wingers. Aurelien Tchouameni will sit back and shield the backline, allowing Arda Guler and Federico Valverde to play with freedom in central midfield.

Ruben Blanco and Pol Lirola are out of Marseille’s Champions League squad. Angel Gomes and Geoffrey Kondogbia will be part of the central midfield unit with Bilal Nadir as the playmaker. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in the French League after his stint in Saudi Arabia. He will be the focal point in attack for the visitors. UCL 2025–26: Xabi Alonso Eyes Extra Motivation As Real Madrid Begin Campaign Against Marseille, Says ‘History of the Santiago Bernabeu Makes It Even More Motivating’.

Real Madrid vs Marseille, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Real Madrid vs Marseille Date Wednesday, September 17 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Real Madrid vs Marseille, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid are set to go up against Marseille in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, September 17. The Real Madrid vs Marseille UCL 2025-26 match is set to played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Marseille, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Real Madrid vs Marseille live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Real Madrid vs Marseille online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Marseille, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. It will be a quality game of football with Arsenal winning 0-1.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).