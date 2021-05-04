Manchester City will eye a first Champions League final appearance when they play Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final. Manchester City vs PSG (MCI vs PSG) match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on May 4 (Tuesday). Pep Guardiola’s side lead the tie 2-1 having won the first leg in Paris. PSG will have to effectively score at least two goals without conceding any to make consecutive UCL final appearances. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans looking for all tips and predictions to pick the best fantasy playing XI for the MCI vs PSG match should scroll down for all details. Italian Media Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Saved Andrea Pirlo’s Job After a Brace Against Udinese in Serie A 2021 Match.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino will be without midfielder Idrissa Gueye, who saw a straight red card in the first leg after a horrendous challenge on Ilkay Gundogan. Both sides rested their key players in the weekend clashes in their respective domestic leagues. City rested Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace while PSG best Lens 2-1 without Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria while Marco Verratti came off the bench. Neymar and Julian Draxler were substituted late in the game. Lionel Messi Extends His Support to EPL & Other Clubs As They Boycott Social Media.

MCI vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Keylor Navas (PSG) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

MCI vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Marquinhos (PSG), Kyle Walker (MCI), Ruben Dias (MCI) and John Stones (MCI) will be selected as the four defenders.

MCI vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Leandro Paredes (PSG), Angel di Maria (PSG), Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) and Marco Verratti (PSG) should be picked as the four midfielders.

MCI vs PSG, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Neymar (PSG) will be the two forwards.

We will make PSG forward Kylian Mbappe the captain of this Dream11 fantasy team while Kevin de Bruyne (MCI) will be the vice-captain for the Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain (MCI vs PSG) match.

