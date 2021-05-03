The EPL and a few other football bodies have boycotted social media as a mark of protest against racism. Now, Lionel Messi has also extended his support to the movement. He in fact took to social media and posted a black and white picture of himself with the words "Stop Online Abuse," written on the snap. He also posted a long caption to it in Spanish. Messi congratulated everyone in British soccer for this initiative against racial discrimination and online abuse on social media. English Football Clubs Boycott Social Media For Four Days as a Mark of Protest Against Racism & Online Abuse.

Messi asked for his followers to “give importance to the PEOPLE that are behind each profile, so that we all realize that behind each account is a person in flesh and blood, who laughs, cries, enjoys life and suffers." He further urged Facebook, Twitter, Instagram to do more to avoid instances of social media abuse. He further said that everyone collectively should actually demand stringent action towards the culprits.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Lionel Messi:

Not very long ago, Marcus Rashford had faced an ugly incident where he was abused racially by a netizen. The Manchester United star took to social media and condemned the act. Clubs from Premier League, English Football League, The Football Association, Football Supporters' Association have also joined the movement. The boycott started on April 29, 2021, and will last for four days.

