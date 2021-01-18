Mesut Ozil has arrived in Turkey to complete his move to Fenerbahce after bidding goodbye to his teammates at Arsenal drawing curtains on a seven-and-a-half-year stay in North London. The 32-year-old had confirmed on Sunday that he was joining the Turkish club after being frozen out for months during his last years at Arsenal. Ozil had not played since March after falling out with manager Mikel Arteta over concerns about midfielder’s work-rate. Mesut Ozil Transfer News Latest Update: German Star Reach Contract Termination Agreement With Arsenal Ahead of Fenerbahce Move.

"I'm very happy, very excited. God has given me the chance to wear the Fenerbahce shirt. I will wear it with pride and give everything for the team," he was quoted as saying by AFP in an interview with Turkish television channel NTV. The World Cup with Germany also had confirmed he will be travelling with his family to Turkey to complete the move.

Mesut Ozil Has Arrived in Turkey to Complete Fenerbahce Signing

Mesut Özil has arrived in İstanbul! 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/pilsRxfDaK — Fenerbahçe English (@Fenerbahce_EN) January 17, 2021

Ozil, 32, was not included in the Premier League and Europa League squads and had not played a single match for the club since football returned after the COVID-19 halt despite being the highest earner at the club. Ozil was on a 350,000 pounds per-week deal at Arsenal, which was set to expire at the end of the current season. But despite not playing for almost 11 months now, the former German international said he was in a “good physical condition” and ready to play.

Fenerbahce Flies Mesut Ozil to Turkey

Bilgilendirme | Kulübümüz, transfer süreçlerini ilerletmek için Mesut Özil’i İstanbul'a getiriyor. 💛💙 Club Statement: Our club is bringing Mesut Özil to Istanbul to continue the transfer processes. pic.twitter.com/Wt0gR8xRSk — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 17, 2021

According to reports in Turkey, the player will sign a three-and-half year deal worth five million Euros a season with Fenerbahce have not qualified for the UEFA Champions League since 2011 and have won the last of its 19 league titles in 2014.

Ibrahim Kalin Welcomes Mesut Ozil

Ozil, who is of Turkish origin, was welcomed to Fenerbahce by Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin who quoted an earlier tweet from the footballer and wrote: "Welcome to your home, your country dear @MesutOzil1088.” Ozil had posed for pictures with Erdogan in May 2018 in the run-up to the Turkish general election while the president was also an official presence at Ozil’s wedding ceremony.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).