Inter Miami CF will be taking the field after exactly a week, as they gear up to lock horns with the Western Conference side Minnesota United FC in a Major League Soccer match. The Minnesota vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match will be played on May 11, from 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. In the match prior, Inter Miami had won 4-1 against NY Red Bulls, with goals from Fafa Picault, Marcelo Weigandt, and legends Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi Will Return to Barcelona: Inter Miami Co-Owner David Beckham Hints at Argentine Star’s Future.

Ahead of the Minnesota vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match, both clubs are in good shape. Inter Miami CF have six wins, three draws, and only one loss in the ten matches they have played so far in MLS 2025. Minnesota United FC are also playing superbly, with five wins, four draws, and only two losses in their 11 games of MLS this season. Last season's MLS toppers Inter Miami CF are in hot form, as a result of their star-studded squad, comprising of legends, led by the greatest of all-time Lionel Messi. The side should be aiming for full points in this match.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Minnesota vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

The Argentine legend Lionel Messi is fully match-fit and available for selection. The has also traveled with the squad to Saint Paul. So, it is expected that Lionel Messi will be playing in the Minnesota vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano, like every other manager in the world, would love to feature Lionel Messi in their squads, against the toughest of sides. So, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner would be featuring from the start of the Minnesota vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match, leading the squad. Javier Mascherano might go with his usual traditional 4-4-2 formation, with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi being the two strikers for the Minnesota vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match.

