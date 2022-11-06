Mumbai City FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on November 6, 2022 (Sunday) as both the teams eye for valuable three points to move up in the table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. ISL 2022–23 Points Table Updated Live: Hyderabad FC Remain Top, Kerala Blasters Climb Up

Mumbai City FC have started their campaign well as they are yet to lose a game, but they have already dropped four points. Forwards Bipin Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte looked in form with Ahmed Jahouh and Alberto Noguera controlling things from midfield. Greg Stewart has been their best player, yet they are not converting enough of the chances they create. To get close to the top of the table they need to increase their goal output. ATK Mohun Bagan were handed a defeat in their first game, but they returned strongly with two big wins in Kerala and against East Bengal in the Kolkata derby. With an eye on the top of the table spot, ATK Mohun Bagan will definitely not want Hyderabad FC to get a big lead early in the season specially with the kind of form Hugo Boumous has displayed against East Bengal.

When Is Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on November 6, 2022 (Sunday). The MCFC vs ATKMB game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

