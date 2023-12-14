Mohammedan Sporting extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches after a 1-0 victory over Namdhari FC in the I-League 2023-24, at the Namdhari Stadium on Wednesday. After a goalless first half, the Black and White Brigade stepped it up in the second half as a goal from Beneston Barretto earned them the three points. This was Mohammedan Sporting’s seventh win of the season, putting them three points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. FC Goa 0–0 Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023–24: Gaurs and Islanders Share Spoils Following Goalless Draw.

Namdhari FC, on the other hand, find themselves in choppy waters, having earned merely five points from nine matches, and are placed second from bottom on the league table.

Beneston Barretto Goal

Barretto is Back!! 💪🏼 Alexis with the assist. Have a look at the goal that made the difference between the two teams today 📺⚽️⚔️#JaanJaanMohammedan 💪🏼 #ILeague 🏆 #NAMMDSP ⚔️ #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/7wzkWC0T2d — Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) December 13, 2023

Mohammedan SC will return to action on December 17, 2023, for their next assignment, when they will lock horns against Churchill Brothers FC Goa, while Namdhari will travel to Kalyani to face the TRAU FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on the same day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2023 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).