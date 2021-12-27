Just after the COVID-19 break, Cristiano Ronaldo and his team Manchester United returned to the training session. During one of these training sessions, when the Red Devils played a match amongst themselves and Ronaldo's team had won the game. On the following day, Cristiano Ronaldo's squad lost the game and his teammate Nemanja Matic trolled CR7 on social media. Matic explained the reason for trolling Ronaldo on social media. Manchester United will be playing against Newcastle at 01.30 am IST on December 28, 2021. Year Ender 2021: From Cristiano Ronaldo Moving to Manchester United to Lionel Messi Donning PSG Shirt, Check Out 5 Shocking Transfers this Year!

Matic had posted a picture of the winning team which comprised members like Bruno Fernandes, David de Gea, Edinson Cavani and others. The caption of the happy picture read, "Winning team! @cristiano are you ok."While speaking about the reason for trolling CR7, Matic said that it was an easy win for him and his team."My team won but it was a very easy game for us today. Cristiano, his team won the game yesterday, but it was tight today - the score was 15-4!"

Post:

The match will be held at James Park and the team will be hoping to end 2021 with a bang. A few fixtures of the Premier League have been postponed due to the outburst of COVID-19. Manchester United is placed on number six of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The team has so far played 16 matches and won eight games so far in the season. The Red Devils have lost five games.

