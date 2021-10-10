Winless in two so games so far, India would take on Nepal in the SAFF Championship 2021 on Sunday, October 10. The match would be contested at the Maldives National Football Stadium and would begin at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Indian football team and especially coach Igor Stimac has come under criticism for the sides's poor performance, winning just two points from two games so far. In their first match, Bangladesh were reduced to 10-men but still managed to walk out with a draw while against Sri Lanka, the Blue Tigers could not make the most of a weaker opponent and failed to even register a shot on goal. SAFF Championship 2021: Sunil Chhetri Scores but India Held by 10-Man Bangladesh in 1–1 Draw

On the other hand, Nepal have dominated the competition so far, winning both their matches and are currently at the top of the table. India would have a tough challenge if they aim to win or even secure a draw from this clash. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

When Is Nepal vs India, SAFF Championship 2021 match? Know Date, Time and Schedule

The match between Nepal vs India will happen on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. The match will begin at 09.30 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Nepal vs India, SAFF Championship 2021 on TV?

The Nepal vs India SAFF Championship 2021 match live streaming will be available on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of Nepal vs India, SAFF Championship 2021?

Those unable to watch Nepal vs India, SAFF Championship 2021 match on TV can tune into Discovery + App. Stay tuned to this space for regular updates about the game.

