UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online: Barcelona will be travelling to the St James Park to take on Newcastle United in a massive Champions League night for the Magpies. This will be the first time in more than two decades that these two teams will feature in an European encounter. The hosts are currently 10th in the English Premier League points table with just a solitary win so far, putting pressure on manager Eddie Howe to mark a quick revival. Barcelona on the other hand are second in the La Liga and are embroiled in a feisty battle with Real Madrid in the league.

Anthony Gordon will feature for Newcastle United against Barcelona having missed out in the domestic fixture due to suspension. Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa are ruled out of the tie due to injuries. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes will need to put in a real shift in midfield in order to deny Barcelona’s attackers free spaces. Anthony Elanga will use his raw pace to create chances for central striker Nick Woltemade.

Marcus Rashford will start for Barcelona with Lamine Yamal likely to miss out due to an injury. Frenkie de Jong is set to undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game while Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen are ruled out of the game due to injuries. Robert Lewandowski will be the focal point in attack for the visitors with Fermin Lopez as the playmaker.

Newcastle United vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Newcastle United vs Barcelona Date Friday, September 19 Time 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue St. James' Park, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Newcastle United vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Last season's semifinalist, Spanish giants Barcelona will visit Newcastle United in their opening match of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Friday, September 19. The Newcastle United vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Newcastle United vs Barcelona, live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD TV channel. For Newcastle United vs Barcelona, online viewing option, read below. UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Points Table Updated.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Newcastle United vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Newcastle United will bank on their home support to tackle this challenge but it is the visitors who should secure a win here.

