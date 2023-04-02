Newcastle United and Manchester United play at St James Park in a Sunday evening counter with the result of the match bound to have ramifications on the top-four race. The Magpies currently sit outside the Champions League qualification places with 47 points from 26 games. Manchester United sit three points above them at third but with just two wins in their last five games, the Red Devils have faltered in the business end. Erik Ten Haag has guided his team to a victory, which came in the League Cup with a win over these same opponents. The team is already active in two competitions but a top-four finish is a priority. Newcastle United versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 9:00 pm IST. Xavi Speaks About Lionel Messi’s Return to Barcelona; Says ‘Would Like Him To Come Back To Help Us’.

Miguel Almiron has been ruled out of the game owing to a thigh injury while the likes of Nick Pope and Allan Saint-Maximin have recovered from their issues and are in the match-day squad. There is positive news as well with Joelinton's back post serving a game suspension. Anthony Gordon has not trained much ahead of the tie and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Anthony Martial and Christian Eriksen have returned to training in what is a major boost for the team. Both the players are likely to start on the bench while a two-man midfield of Marcel Sabitzer and Scott McTominay will feature with Casemiro suspended. Marcus Rashford and Antony will put in the shift on the wings while Wout Weghorst plays as the lone striker. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will be the key players at the heart of the defence.

Newcastle United will take on Manchester United in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23. The game will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at St James' Park, Newcastle.

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels. Bundesliga 2022–23: Thomas Muller’s Brace Helps Bayern Munich Cruise Past Borussia Dortmund 4–2.

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch the live streaming of this game. They however will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the fee.

Manchester United can pick Newcastle United on the break with their fast-paced counters hence expect the visitors to win.

