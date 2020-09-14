Neymar Jr returned footballing field and is back among the headlines as the Brazilian was one of several players sent off by the referee during an ugly confrontation in the final minutes of the Paris Saint Germain vs Olympique Marseille match at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. The visitors won the game 1-0, handing PSG to their second consecutive defeat in the league. Lens 1–0 PSG: Ligue 1 Champions Suffer Shocking Defeat in Absence of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

In one of the biggest games in French football, Le Classique, Marseille defeated the defending French champions but the game will be remembered for five players being sent off and an alleged racism incident. A fight broke out between the two sets of players in injury time and after the interference from VAR, Neymar Jr was sent off. However, while leaving the field Neymar Jr made the fourth official aware that he was subjected to racism.

Neymar’s red card HAS to be overturned, it’s all well and good sticking up a few “no room for racism” boards but how about those at the top of the game actually fucking prove it. Should have been applauded for punching the horrible bastard, not sent off. pic.twitter.com/qOqD2BII8W — ً (@marleystfc) September 13, 2020

See Full Incident

Neymar Jr was sent off for hitting Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez in the back of the head and following the game, the Brazilian took to Twitter to discuss the incident, writing that his only regret was not ‘punching him in the face’.

Único arrependimento que tenho é por não ter dado na cara desse babaca — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

The Brazilian also hit out at Video Assistant Referee following the incident, stating that VAR ‘catching his aggression is easy’ but he wants to see the image of the Marseille defender calling him a racial slur and wants him to be punished.

VAR pegar a minha “agressão” é mole ... agora eu quero ver pegar a imagem do racista me chamando de “MONO HIJO DE PUTA” (macaco filha da puta)... isso eu quero ver! E aí? CARRETILHA vc me pune.. CASCUDO sou expulso... e eles? E aí ? — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 13, 2020

Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes and Neymar Jr were sent off from Paris Saint Germain team while Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto from Marseille were given their marching orders. This result sees PSG struggling at 18th place in the Ligue 1 table. The defending champions take on Metz in their next game.

