Neymar Jr has been long linked with a return to Barcelona and with Lionel Messi handing in his transfer request, the rumours of the Brazilian going back to the club where he first became European champion have intensified. But, the 28-year-old in a recent interview stated that he has no intention of leaving Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window. Highest-Paid Footballers in 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Other Top Earners in Football (Check Full List).

Neymar Jr had a brilliant individual season as he led PSG to their best ever Champions League campaign but the Parisians fell short at the final hurdle as they were defeated in the summit clash by Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old broke down in tears after that defeat but despite that loss has made his intentions clear of staying with the French champions. Neymar Congratulates Wrong Team After PSG’s UCL Final Loss, Bayer Leverkusen Respond Hilariously (See Tweet).

The Brazilian joined PSG in 2017 for Barcelona when the Parisians signed him for a record fee of €222 million. At the Catalan club, Neymar established himself as one of the best players in the world but was unable to replicate that form in his first two seasons in France. However, this season he managed to deliver on his potential for the Ligue 1 team and is looking to build on that and make history with them.

‘I am staying at PSG next season,’ Neymar said during an interview with PSG Le Mag. ‘I remain and with the ambition to return to the final of the Champions League, this time to win it. I like this idea of ​​doing everything to leave my name in the history books of my club’ he added.

The 28-year-old has been linked with Barcelona on several occasions with reports suggesting that the Catalans were close to bringing him back at Camp Nou last year but the move fell through as PSG refused to sell their star player.

