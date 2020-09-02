If reports are to be believed, Neymar, Andel di Maria and Leandro Paredes have been tested positive for coronavirus. Ever since the reports have emerged, social media is full of tweets and has been praying for the recovery of the Brazilian footballer. No sooner the reports came out, Neymar went on to become the top trend and the fans sent their good wishes and thoughts for the PSG forward. Neymar was recently a part of team Paris Saint Germain who lost the finals of the Champions League 2019-20 finals against Bayern Munich. Neymar Jr Among Three PSG Players Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Say Reports.

A while ago the official account of PSG in a statement said, "Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol." The team posted the tweet on social media and also said that they have been quarantined. Before looking on to the reactions, let's have a look at the statement by PSG.

Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols. All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days. — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 2, 2020

We are still waiting for an official statement from the footballer. The team and the support staff is also undergoing COVID-19 tests. The tests will be conducted in the next few days.

