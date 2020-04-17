Norman Hunter, Former Leeds United and England Footballer, Dies Due to Coronavirus

File picture of Norman Hunter (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Leeds United and England footballer Norman Hunter had died due to coronavirus. Hunter was 76 and was admitted to hospital earlier this week. Leeds United in a statement said that the legendary football player was diagnosed with COVID-19 and lost the battle despite best efforts by NHS staff. Hunter was part of the England team that won the 1966 World Cup on home soil. However, he didn't feature in any game in that tournament. Spanish Football Coach Francisco Garcia Dies Due to Coronavirus, 21-Year-Old Was Also Suffering from Leukaemia.

"Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier this morning," said Leeds United in a statement.

"He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman's family and friends at this very difficult time," the statement further read. Peter Bonetti, Chelsea Legendary Goalkeeper, Dies at 78.

Hunter was nicknamed "Bites yer legs" for his imposing tackling skills. The defender represented Leeds United in 540 appearances and for England he played won 28 matches. He won two league titles with Leeds United and was part of that team won the FA Cup in 1972 by defeating Arsenal at Wembley. After ending his football career as a player, Hunter went on to manage Barnsley, Rotherham United and Bradford City.