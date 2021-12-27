NorthEast United will take on Mumbai City FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The NEUFC vs MCFC clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on December 27, 2021 (Monday) as both teams aim to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, fans searching for NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Mumbai City FC’s run of four wins on the bounce was ended last time around as the defending champions’ momentum was halted by Kerala Blasters, who emerged 3-0 winners. However, Des Buckingham’s team will aim to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, NorthEast United are lingering near the bottom of the points table but a win could see them move back into the race for the top four.

When is NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on December 27, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the NEUFC vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).