Not Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Is Douglas Costa's Strongest Teammate in Juventus Side!

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa (Photo Credits: Getty & Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been touted as the toughest opponent by many of the football stalwarts. But Brazil’s Douglas Costa during a live chat spoke about his toughest opponent at Juventus and shockingly it is not Cristiano Ronaldo. Yes! You read it right! During the live chat, a fan asked Costa about his toughest opponent at Juventus. Normally anyone would take the name of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, but contrary to our expectations, he picked Argentina’s Paulo Dybala over Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Epic 'Calma' Celebration Video During Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2012 Goes Viral.

“The strongest companion is Paulino, Dybala. Then of course also Ronaldo,” he said during a live chat. Paulo Dybala has been in the club since 2017 after he was taken to the Bianconeri thought a loan. Whereas Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Turin in 2018 later for a reported deal worth €112million. CR7 broke his nine-year-long stint with Real Madrid and then joined Juventus.

As of now, the live-action in Italy has been called off for an indefinite period of time due to the menace of the coronavirus. However, the players are waiting to get back to action and same is the case with Douglas Costa. "I can't wait to go back, partly because I don't know what to do here anymore," he said during the live chat. However, as per the recent reports, the matches could begin in the last week of May and the squads too could be isolated for the players to begin their practice. The games will be held behind closed doors in the absence of fans.