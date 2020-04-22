Cristiano Ronaldo’s Epic 'Calma' Celebration Video During Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2012 Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 and since then had given a plethora of winning moments to the fans of Los Blancos. Now here is one goal celebration during Barcelona vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2012 that still remains one of the best goal celebrations by CR7. The goal by the Portugal star further strengthened his iconic status in Bernabeu and LaLiga history. Ronaldo’s goal helped his side win the game 2-1 and post this, his 'calma' celebration hushed the fans at the Camp Nou. When Cristiano Ronaldo Angered Fernando Torres During Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2017 Semi-Final (Watch Video).

Talking about the game, Sami Khedira was the one who scored the first goal in the first 20 minutes of the match and put the team on 1-0. The score remained same until Alexis Sanchez equalisers in the 70th minute of the game. Three minutes later, Mesut Ozil gave a long-range pass, Ronaldo got in control and proceeded to round Victor Valdes before finishing into the unguarded net from an acute angle. Post this, came the epic celebration by Ronaldo as he silenced the crowd at Camp Nou as the team won the game 2-1. Check out the celebration of the goal.

8 YEARS AGO TODAY: Cristiano Ronaldo invented one of the most ICONIC celebrations ever. The “Calma Calma.” 👐 He scored the winning goal against Barcelona silencing the 100K at Camp Nou to SEAL the La Liga title for Real Madrid. 🔥🐐 pic.twitter.com/V0Mdduiqp3 — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) April 21, 2020

Talking about Ronaldo, there have been rumours that the former Real Madrid player would join the Los Blancos again as cash strapped Juventus would be forced to sell the five-time Ballon d’Or winner due to paucity of money. With no live-action, the players are already getting a 30 per cent pay cut and Ronaldo is the most expensive player in Serie A. Thus Juventus could sell CR7 and he could don Real Madrid colours once again.