Serie A 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: The Premier League and the La Liga have commenced but the Serie A 2025-26 is set to commence from August 23, 2025. Napoli are the defending champions and they will look to secure the title for a consecutive second time. They have signed Kevin de Bruyne from Manchester City and his combination with Scott McTominay will be a threat for others. They will face competition from Inter Milan, who were the runner-up in both Serie A and the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. Despite a strong run under Simone Inzaghi, Inter Milan failed to clear the final hurdle on both occasions. They won the scudetto in 2023-24 and will look to get their hands back on the title under new coach Cristian Chivu. Atalanta, who finished third in the last Serie A, will play in the league for the first time since 2016 without Gian Piero Gasperini as the head coach. Kevin De Bruyne Joins Napoli on Free Transfer After Historic Spell at Manchester City.

Gasperini wanted a change and took over at AS Roma, with former Roma manager Ivan Juric replacing him. Mateo Retegui has also left the club to explore his fortunes. Juventus has added Joao Mario and Jonathan David up their ranks but Igor Tudor's side still has weaknesses which can throw them out from the race to win the scudetto. AC Milan, meanwhile, is going through an overhaul. Many players have left the club, while Luka Modric, Ardon Jashari, Samuele Ricci, Koni De Winter have joined. Roma under Gasperini will also be a side to look for. Meanwhile, fans eager to get the live streaming and live telecast details of Serie A 2025-26 will get the complete information here.

Serie A 2025-26 Details

Series Serie A 2025-26 Date August 23, 2025 to May 24, 2026 Live Streaming, Telecast Details GXR (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast in India

Where to Watch Serie A 2025-26 Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for La Liga in India. Therefore, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the La Liga 2025-26 matches on their TV channels in India. Read below for live streaming viewing options. Luka Modric Joins AC Milan After Leaving Real Madrid, Star Croatian Midfielder Signs One-Year Contract With Italian Club (See Pics).

How to Watch Serie A 2025-26 Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

In 2024-25, GXR had the live streaming rights of the Serie A 2025-26 in India. Fans faced inconveniences in watching Serie A in GXR throughout the season. It was likely that the rights will go to someone else but the current development is GXR still has the rights of Serie A live streaming in India. So, fans are likely to get the Serie A 2025-26 live streaming online on the GXR app and website. Although no update has been provided by GXR and no other source has confirmed it as well. We will add the information as soon as it is available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2025 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).