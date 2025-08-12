Pakistan National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The third and final ODI game between West Indies and Pakistan will be played this evening at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad with the series tied at 1-1. After Pakistan won the opening game by 5 wickets, hosts West Indies did well to bounce back as they claimed a 5 wicket win in a rain curtailed match. The victory would have given the West Indies some much needed confidence given they have not done well in the fifty over format in recent times. WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025, Trinidad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for West Indies vs Pakistan 50-Over Cricket Match at Brian Lara Stadium.

Jayden Seales was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies in the second ODI with three wickets and his spell created the pressure on the opposition batters, ultimately helping his team. Shamar Joseph and Roston Chase were decent with their attacking line and length. In terms of batting, Roston Chase and Sherfane Rutherford will be the star players for the home side.

Babar Azam, one of the biggest stars in Pakistan cricket, scored a duck in the last match and all eyes will be on him as he looks to mount a comeback. Saim Ayub and Abudllah Shafique have got starts so far but failed to convert them into a big score. Shaheen Afridi went wicketless in the second game but he is one player that can strike fear in the heart of the opponent.

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025 Details

Match PAK vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 Date Tuesday, August 12 Time 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When is Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The third and final match of the ongoing One-Day International series will be a decider, with PAK vs WI 3rd ODI taking place on Tuesday, August 12. The PAK vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 will be hosted at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The PAK vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 between the Pakistan national cricket team and the West Indies will begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). WI vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Pakistan Match in Trinidad.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner in India for the Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 three-match ODI series. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch PAK vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 live telecast. For the PAK vs WI 2025 ODI series, online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI 2025?

FanCode has the streaming rights to the PAK vs WI 2025 three-match ODI series. Fans in India can watch the PAK vs WI 3rd ODI 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. But for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass. West Indies have momentum with them and they could secure a series win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).