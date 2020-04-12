Paul Pogba Hungry to Make a Comeback After Injury; Manchester United Midfielder Says, 'Just Thinking About Training With the Team'

File picture of Paul Pogba (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus lockdown has added to the frustration of Paul Pogba. The Manchester United midfielder has been out of action since December 26 last year due to a foot injury. The footballer had surgery in January this year and was tipped to make a comeback. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the 27 year-old has been forced to stay indoors like majority of footballers. The France international has now said that he is hungry for comeback and wants to do well. Paul Pogba Challenges Zlatan Ibrahimovic With Crazy Football Skills, AC Milan Player Says, ‘Game Over’.

"I'm almost there; I'm just thinking about training with the team. You think bad but I've never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way," Pogba was quoted as saying by manutd.com.

"It makes me more hungry to come back and do well, and it just shows me how much I love football,” the midfielder added.

Pogba explained what actually happened to his foot. "I don't know if people really know what happened. So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton [on 31 August]. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

"I had a cast on it, a plaster cast, so it went very well but too well. The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle [in December], I could feel something again. So I had to have an operation and now here I am. I don't feel anything and, hopefully, I'll be back very soon,” he said.

After the COVID-19 virus spread across the world, English Premier League 2019-20 season was postponed indefinitely. The ongoing season was earlier postponed until 3 April, and then to 30 April. But with no relief from coronavirus it was deferred till it is safe to hold the league. As of now, Man Utd are placed on fifth spot on EPL 2019-20 points table. Pogba has featured in just seven games for Man Utd out of 29 this season.