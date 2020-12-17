Paulo Dybala’s future at Juventus has been a topic of debate for quite some time now. The Argentine is yet to sign a new contract with the club as his current deal with the Bianconeri runs out in 2022. In recent months there had been no contact between the player and the club regarding a new contract however, that is set to change according to the Juventus director. Paulo Dybala Transfer News Latest Update: Argentine Stalling on New Juventus Deal.

‘We’re gonna meet the agent of Paulo Dybala to talk about his contract,’ Juventus chief Fabio Paratici told Sky Sports. The talks are expected to begin in January of next year as the Argentine’s current deal ends in 18 months' time. The Italian club’s director further added that they won’t be signing Atalanta’s Papu Gomez in January. Real Madrid Prepare Stunning Player Plus Cash Deal For Juventus Star.

Paulo Dybala has had a difficult campaign but scored his first Serie A in five months against Genoa last week. Following that game, the Argentine said ‘So many things that aren't true have been said in relation to my contract,’ Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli further added that they have offered Dybala a contract which will make him one of highest-paid players in Europe.

‘Paulo Dybala has already received an offer that places him among the 20 highest paid in Europe. We are calmly awaiting an answer. The positive news is the return to scoring. Paulo had a tough time after the coronavirus, with a slow recovery.’ Agnelli said.

The Argentine has expressed his desire to continue playing for the Bianconeri’s. ‘I love Juventus. I have always said that I want to stay at Juventus. I have a good rapport with the fans and these things have been said in order to turn the people against me. I am very loyal to this club and the people know that’ the 26-year-old said after the game against Genoa.

