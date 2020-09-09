Cristiano Ronaldo completed his 100 international goals during Portugal’s match against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21. Ronaldo in fact added one more goal to his tally and he now has 101 against his name. CR7 becomes just the second footballer with 100 or more goals and apparently sits on second spot on the list of most international goals by a footballer. The Portugal star needs nine more goals to break Iranian legend Ali Daei's record of 109 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo Records Made And Broken With 100th International Goal Scored During Portugal vs Sweden UEFA Nations League 2020.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for Ronaldo after he reached the milestone. Brazilian legend Pele was among the ones who reacted to CR7’s achievement. Pele took to Twitter and congratulated Ronaldo.

“I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey,” tweeted Pele, who scored 77 goals for Brazil during his career. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets His 100th International Goal, Twitter Reacts (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Pele's Tweet

Eu pensava que iríamos comemorar 100 gols hoje. Mas foram 101! Parabéns @Cristiano, por cada passo adiante em sua jornada! // I thought we were going to celebrate 100 goals today. But it was actually 101! Congratulations @Cristiano, as you reach new heights in your journey. pic.twitter.com/8XWmxDX7yE — Pelé (@Pele) September 8, 2020

Ronaldo scored in both the halves as Portugal defeated Sweden 2-0. The Juventus star missed Portugal’s game against Croatia following a bee sting on his toe. Portugal emerged 4-1 victorious in that clash. Meanwhile, Ronaldo will have his eyes set on Daei's record as he looks to surpass the Iranian legend.

