Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News Update: Boss Mikel Arteta Hopes to Keep Gabonese Striker at Arsenal Amid Barcelona Interest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s double helped Arsenal overcome Everton in the English Premier League (EPL) on Sunday. The Gabonese, ever since his transfer to North London from Borussia Dortmund, has been Arsenal’s most-important goal-scorer and has already netted 19 times this season. But the Gunners may fail to hold on to the former Dortmund man with Barcelona and Inter Milan interested in attaining the forward’s signature. Aubameyang, who turns 31 next June, is reportedly desperate to play in the Champions League something that might just be impossible at Arsenal next season with the club struggling in the ninth place in the Premier League with 11 games to go. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Could Join David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Aubameyang’s current contract at Barcelona runs till June 2021 and while the striker has always mentioned about him feeling at home in Arsenal talks between the club and the player regarding a contract extension have stalled. He was on Barcelona’s radar in the January transfer window after their main striker Luiz Suarez was ruled out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season and although the Blaugrana club were rebutted when trying to prise Aubameyang away last month, summer might bring out different fortunes.

Asked about Aubameyang’s situation at the club, coach Mikel Arteta was quick to remind that he and Arsenal will try everything to persuade the striker to remain in North London come next transfer window. "They are completely right to want him because he is a superb player," said Arteta according to BBC when speaking on Barcelona’s interest in his player. "It's right that big teams like him. Hopefully, we can convince him this is the right place to be."

“I think it's been tough for him because he has big expectations,” Arteta continued. “He wants to play in the biggest competitions and with the best players. We have to help him do that. He needs to feel fulfilled. He is our most important player, no doubt the impact he has in this team. We will have to convince him to stay with us."

Meanwhile, Aubameyang once again demonstrated his value in the 3-2 home win against Everton. The 30-year-old put Arsenal ahead with a cool finish after Eddie Nketiah had cancelled Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s first-minute opener for the visitors. Aubameyang then returned in the second half to put Arsenal ahead just 26 seconds into the second half after Richarlison had pulled Everton level in first-half injury time.