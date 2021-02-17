An under-pressure Andrea Pirlo sees his Juventus side take on FC Porto in the first leg of their round of 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri are eight points off Inter Milan, who are currently leading the Italian league. It has been far from smooth sailing for the Italian champions under the new management with some massive wins overshadowed by losses against a team they would normally beat nine out of ten times. They have struggled in the past few seasons in Europe and it is down to Andrea Pirlo to reverse the trend. FC Porto come into the game without a win in their last four games in all competition. POR vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Porto vs Juventus Round of 16 Football Match.

Right back Nanu is the only player missing out on the big game owing to fitness issues while the rest of the squad are available for selection. Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega will line as the two strikers in an attack-minded 4-4-2 formation. Jesus Corona is the key creator in this Porto team and Juventus cannot accord him much space. Sergio Oliveira will sit back and protect the back four by cutting the Bianconeri passing lines.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated by the lack of chances created by his team against Napoli and will need more assistance by his midfielders in particular against Porto. The Portuguese skipper dominated every stat in this competition like no one and along with Alvaro Morata, they form a dangerous pairing. Matthijs de Light and Giorgio Chiellini in defence will have to keep a tab on the home side’s lightning-fast counter-attacks.

When is Porto vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Porto vs Juventus match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 round of 16 match will be played at the Estadio da Drago, Porto. The match will be held on February 18 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Porto vs Juventus, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Porto vs Juventus match in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 will on Sony Sports channels. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels will be providing the live-action on television in India.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Porto vs Juventus UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also follow the live action on online platform. SonyLiv will be live streaming the first leg of the UCL round of 16 clash online for fans in India. Porto looked firm in the group stages particularly at the back and they will look to sit back again and hit Juventus on the break. But the Italian giants should have enough about them to win the contest.

