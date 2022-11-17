Portugal begin their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a friendly match against Nigeria. The clash will be played at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal on November 17, 2022 (Thursday) as the Selecao look for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Portugal vs Nigeria, warm-up fixture live streaming details, scroll down below. Argentina 5–0 UAE, FIFA World Cup 2022: Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi Shine As Argentina Thrash UAE in Warm Up Game.

There are doubts over the availability of Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal skipper had come down with a stomach bug and missed training. However, the 37-year-old will be ready for their World Cup fixture against Ghana. Fernando Santos will be hoping that his team enter the showpiece event in Qatar on the back of a win.

When is Portugal vs Nigeria, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Portugal vs Nigeria, International Friendly match will be played at Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portuga. The game will be held on November 18, 2022 (Friday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Portugal vs Nigeria, International Friendly Match?

Fans in India can watch Portugal vs Nigeria, International Friendly match live on Sony Sports Network channels as they will be broadcasting the warm-up games in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD and Sony Six SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Portugal vs Nigeria, International Friendly Match?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports could telecast the International Friendly matches in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Portugal vs Nigeria match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

