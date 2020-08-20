Liverpool will host Leeds United in a battle between the Premier League champions and the Championship champions when Premier League season 2020-21 gets underway on September 12. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will face another newly-promoted side Fulham in the other match of the opening day while visit Brighton. Manchester United and City, who are due to play Burnley and Aston Villa on the opening day will have their games postponed due to their run in the knockout stages of the Europa and Champions League. English Premier League Clubs Vote Against Usage of 5 Substitutes in 2020–21 Season.

United and City are expected to start their campaign from a week after the Premier League begins with their opening matches to be against Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Games will come thick and fast for all teams as the Premier League and most leagues worldwide battle to cover up lost ground due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jurgen Klopp Named Premier League Manager of the Season.

Check Full Premier League Fixtures

The first top-six clash of the Premier League 2019-20 will be between Liverpool and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 19 with Jurgen Klopp’s men set to Arsenal next while Manchester United welcome former manager Jose Mourinho to Old Trafford in their second game. The first Manchester derby will be played at Old Trafford on December 7 with City set to host their rival neighbours in the reverse fixture in March.

