Mohamed Salah scored a beautiful goal as Liverpool beat Manchester City in the Premier League 2022-23 at Anfield on Sunday, October 16. Salah found the back of the net in the 76th minute and that proved to be the difference between the two teams as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City suffered the first loss of this season. Jurgen Klopp was sent off towards the end for his appeal for a free-kick but Liverpool held on to secure a big win. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Result:

That was #PL football at its brilliant best! 🍿 Mo Salah-inspired @LFC inflict Man City's first defeat of the season#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/yuhBlVFWYD — Premier League (@premierleague) October 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)